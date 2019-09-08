Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 48,858 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 2.6% of Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $79,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Guidant Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.9% during the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 55.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 154.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $118.26. 4,214,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,001,578. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.99 and a 200-day moving average of $121.27. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $127.60. The firm has a market cap of $223.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Independent Research set a $127.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.16.

In other Chevron news, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $4,239,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total value of $1,754,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,306.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,750 shares of company stock worth $8,793,900 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

