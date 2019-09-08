Chimpion Price Up 4.3% This Week (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 8th. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $4.80 million and approximately $58,768.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chimpion has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chimpion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001447 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Mercatox and Instant Bitex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00216025 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.00 or 0.01284345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00089009 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00017802 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,776 tokens. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io.

Buying and Selling Chimpion

Chimpion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

