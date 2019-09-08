China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for China Biologic Products’ earnings. China Biologic Products posted earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that China Biologic Products will report full year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for China Biologic Products.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $135.70 million during the quarter. China Biologic Products had a net margin of 29.46% and a return on equity of 8.56%. China Biologic Products’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CBPO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of China Biologic Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of China Biologic Products in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in China Biologic Products by 281.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 479,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,762,000 after buying an additional 353,980 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in China Biologic Products during the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in China Biologic Products during the 2nd quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in China Biologic Products by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 109,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,445,000 after buying an additional 55,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBPO traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.36. 97,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,056. China Biologic Products has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $103.10. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.38 and a 200 day moving average of $93.00.

About China Biologic Products

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

