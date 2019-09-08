Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.13.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHP.UN. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$14.25 to C$15.25 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$14.10. 199,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 393.94, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion and a PE ratio of -13.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.77. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 12 month low of C$11.31 and a 12 month high of C$14.37.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

