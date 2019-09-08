Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for 1.1% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.07% of Chubb worth $49,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 223.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $161.03. The stock had a trading volume of 820,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,078. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $119.54 and a 52-week high of $162.19.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

CB has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chubb from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Chubb from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 215,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.84, for a total transaction of $32,097,048.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,246,333.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul J. Krump sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,579,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,773 shares of company stock valued at $35,707,603. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

