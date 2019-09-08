Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Receives $72.32 Average Price Target from Analysts

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,257,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.14. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.09%.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 37,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie sold 4,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $321,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,806 shares in the company, valued at $787,519.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,418 shares of company stock worth $7,198,251. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,139,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,943,000 after acquiring an additional 23,690 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,470,000 after acquiring an additional 403,357 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 259.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

