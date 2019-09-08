Cindicator Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $338,071.00 (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Cindicator token can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, GOPAX, Binance and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, Cindicator has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $8.78 million and approximately $338,071.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Cindicator

Cindicator’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,445,976,590 tokens. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cindicator Token Trading

Cindicator can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Mercatox, Ethfinex, HitBTC, ABCC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

