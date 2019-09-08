Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will report $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cinemark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.50. Cinemark reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Cinemark had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $957.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.57 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNK. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Cinemark to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of Cinemark stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $38.51. 761,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,529. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $34.49 and a 1 year high of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.32%.

In other news, CFO Sean Gamble sold 5,669 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $235,263.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 766.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

