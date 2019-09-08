Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $19,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 10,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $797,000. Charter Trust Co. grew its stake in Cintas by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 2,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 36,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after buying an additional 18,363 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cintas from $184.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $287.00 price target (up from $261.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cintas to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.44.

Shares of CTAS traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $266.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,345. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $155.98 and a one year high of $270.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 5,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,401,224.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,283,062.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 4,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,274,741.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,053 shares in the company, valued at $18,008,331.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

