Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Lessened by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 66.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 786,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,530,000 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $43,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037,595 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,959,000 after purchasing an additional 43,451 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 83,759 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 68,759 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 364,085 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. ValuEngine cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, August 16th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.59.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $26,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $3,270,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,967,042.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,497,906. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $48.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,470,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,624,700. The company has a market capitalization of $207.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.71. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

