Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,649,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $117,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 284.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 18,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 13,634 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rod Marlin sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $292,630.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,711.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $350,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,360.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,644 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLH shares. TheStreet upgraded Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of CLH stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.25. The company had a trading volume of 320,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.21 and a 200-day moving average of $70.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 1.60. Clean Harbors Inc has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $80.06.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $868.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.97 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

