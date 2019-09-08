CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $3.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CCO. Wolfe Research lowered CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cowen began coverage on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.31.

CCO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.62. 2,365,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,496,241. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $6.38. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.79.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $698.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.33 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH news, Director W Benjamin Moreland acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $912,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 241,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,395.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher William Eccleshare sold 81,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $206,893.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,361.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 435,000 shares of company stock worth $996,200 and sold 164,907 shares worth $637,751. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 288.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

