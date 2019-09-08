CLS’s (CLI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of CLS (LON:CLI) in a research note published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLI. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of CLS in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of CLS in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get CLS alerts:

The company has a market cap of $996.08 million and a PE ratio of 7.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 231.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 232.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.33, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.05. CLS has a 1-year low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 257 ($3.36).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a GBX 2.35 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. CLS’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

In related news, insider Andrew Kirkman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.98) per share, for a total transaction of £45,600 ($59,584.48). Insiders bought a total of 70,195 shares of company stock valued at $15,604,958 in the last 90 days.

CLS Company Profile

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests a hotel; and corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.