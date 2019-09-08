CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Declares $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th.

CME Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. CME Group has a dividend payout ratio of 45.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CME Group to earn $7.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.8%.

Shares of CME opened at $223.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. CME Group has a 1-year low of $161.05 and a 1-year high of $224.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.06.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $191.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.85.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total value of $7,005,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,057 shares in the company, valued at $15,823,258.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.83, for a total transaction of $1,272,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,942.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,126 shares of company stock worth $11,983,191. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

