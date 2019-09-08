Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on COHR. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Coherent in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Coherent from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded Coherent from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherent from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR opened at $163.00 on Wednesday. Coherent has a 52 week low of $90.10 and a 52 week high of $189.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Coherent had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $339.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coherent will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Coherent by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Coherent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Coherent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Coherent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

