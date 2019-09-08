Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,655 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,166 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,699,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,165,450,000 after buying an additional 5,992,911 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Comcast by 7.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 34,296,383 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,371,169,000 after buying an additional 2,472,741 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.6% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 19,648,649 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $785,553,000 after buying an additional 305,831 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Comcast by 67.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,274,883 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $690,651,000 after buying an additional 6,960,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 5.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,768,457 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $624,421,000 after buying an additional 740,106 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.97.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,222.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,023.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,549 shares of company stock worth $288,151. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.35. 10,775,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,765,342. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $210.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

