Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CNCE has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Concert Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.75.

NASDAQ:CNCE traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.19. 103,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,939. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a current ratio of 19.63. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The firm has a market cap of $271.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.44% and a negative net margin of 7,303.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, Director Peter Barton Hutt sold 3,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $36,487.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,098.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 386,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $4,133,292.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNCE. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 63,200.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

