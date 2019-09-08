Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Holdings Raised by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 258,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $22,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth about $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 220.2% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.73.

ED traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,182,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,581. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.13. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.29 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

