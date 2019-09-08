Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,281 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $18,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $395,015,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,545,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,902 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,727,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,064 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,363,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,445,000 after acquiring an additional 242,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 99.3% in the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 341,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,833,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total value of $19,540,730.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,468,142.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 10,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total transaction of $2,015,535.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie set a $220.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup set a $210.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America set a $221.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $220.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.10.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.75. 932,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,712. The stock has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.23. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.37 and a 12-month high of $228.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.33%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

