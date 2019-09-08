Contango Income Generator Ltd Plans Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:CIE)

Contango Income Generator Ltd (ASX:CIE) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.

Contango Income Generator has a one year low of A$0.73 ($0.51) and a one year high of A$0.98 ($0.70). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.78.

About Contango Income Generator

Contango Income Generator Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Contango Funds Management Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. It benchmarks its performance against ASX All Ordinaries Accumulation Index. Contango Income Generator Limited was formed in August 2015 and is domiciled in Australia.

