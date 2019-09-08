Contents Protocol (CPT) Reaches Market Cap of $9.81 Million

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Contents Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.81 million and $215,892.00 worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Contents Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Upbit. During the last week, Contents Protocol has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00038688 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.64 or 0.04309566 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 45% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000122 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Contents Protocol

Contents Protocol is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,783,592,023 tokens. The official message board for Contents Protocol is medium.com/contents-protocol. The official website for Contents Protocol is contentsprotocol.io. Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur.

Contents Protocol Token Trading

Contents Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contents Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contents Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

