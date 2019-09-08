Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Earns Hold Rating from Guggenheim

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

COST has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays set a $275.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a $252.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $6.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $303.76. 2,793,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $130.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $280.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.81. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $189.51 and a twelve month high of $304.64.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.39, for a total value of $799,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,347,568.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total transaction of $441,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,213,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,346 shares of company stock valued at $4,888,035 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,343,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,868,305,000 after purchasing an additional 508,650 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,924,782 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,645,326,000 after purchasing an additional 518,843 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,379,195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,685,767,000 after buying an additional 60,035 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,818,879 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,273,437,000 after buying an additional 211,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40,778.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,261,307,000 after buying an additional 4,761,300 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

