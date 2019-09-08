Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Raised to $165.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on COUP. Barclays lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Coupa Software to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.06.

Coupa Software stock traded down $4.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.60. 1,578,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,196. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of -221.79 and a beta of 1.60. Coupa Software has a one year low of $52.01 and a one year high of $156.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.38 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 20.91%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 5,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.60, for a total value of $593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,210.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 260 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $30,890.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,890.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 408,915 shares of company stock worth $53,065,001. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 100.0% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 39.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

