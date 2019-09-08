COVA (COVA) Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last week, COVA has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. COVA has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVA token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi and BitMax.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

COVA Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken.

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

