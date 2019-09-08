Cowen Lowers RDS-A (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) to Market Perform

Cowen lowered shares of RDS-A (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $69.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised RDS-A from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised RDS-A from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank raised RDS-A from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. HSBC raised RDS-A from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating on shares of RDS-A in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDS-A opened at $55.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.19 and a 200 day moving average of $62.29.

About RDS-A

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

