Critical Contrast: Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) & Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) and Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Endo International and Acasti Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endo International -19.98% -129.30% 5.75% Acasti Pharma N/A -515.94% -102.77%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.7% of Endo International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Acasti Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Endo International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Endo International and Acasti Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endo International 2 11 2 0 2.00 Acasti Pharma 0 0 5 0 3.00

Endo International currently has a consensus target price of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 136.73%. Acasti Pharma has a consensus target price of $6.94, indicating a potential upside of 222.67%. Given Acasti Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Acasti Pharma is more favorable than Endo International.

Volatility & Risk

Endo International has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acasti Pharma has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Endo International and Acasti Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endo International $2.95 billion 0.27 -$1.03 billion $2.89 1.21 Acasti Pharma N/A N/A -$39.29 million ($0.71) -3.03

Acasti Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Endo International. Acasti Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Endo International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals. The U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals segment offers solid oral extended-release, solid oral immediate-release, abuse-deterrent products, liquids, semi-solids, patches, powders, ophthalmics, sprays, and sterile injectables, as well as products for the pain management, urology, central nervous system disorders, immunosuppression, oncology, women's health, and cardiovascular disease markets. The U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides XIAFLEX for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's diseases; SUPPRELIN LA for central precocious puberty treatment; TESTOPEL, a long-acting implantable pellet for the treatment of central precocious puberty; NASCOBAL, a nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; and AVEED for the treatment of hypogonadism. This segment also offers pain management products, such as PERCOCET, VOLTAREN Gel, and LIDODERM; TESTIM Gel for the treatment of endogenous testosterone; and FORTESTA Gel for hypogonadism treatment. The International Pharmaceuticals segment offers specialty pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas comprising attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, women's health, and oncology. It sells its branded pharmaceuticals and generics directly to specialty physicians, retailers, clinics, government agencies, doctors, retail and specialty pharmacies, and specialty distributors, as well as through wholesale drug distributors. Endo International plc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

