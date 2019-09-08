Critical Survey: Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) vs. Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) and Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Corteva and Fresh Del Monte Produce, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corteva 1 8 8 0 2.41 Fresh Del Monte Produce 0 0 0 0 N/A

Corteva presently has a consensus target price of $32.25, indicating a potential upside of 13.60%. Given Corteva’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Corteva is more favorable than Fresh Del Monte Produce.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Corteva and Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corteva N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fresh Del Monte Produce $4.49 billion 0.31 -$21.90 million N/A N/A

Corteva has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fresh Del Monte Produce.

Profitability

This table compares Corteva and Fresh Del Monte Produce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corteva N/A N/A N/A Fresh Del Monte Produce 0.41% 1.65% 0.86%

Dividends

Corteva pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Fresh Del Monte Produce pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.3% of Corteva shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.6% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fresh Del Monte Produce beats Corteva on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc. provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health. The company is based in Wilmington, Delaware. Corteva, Inc. operates independently of DowDuPont Inc. as of June 1, 2019.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes. The company also produces and distributes prepared fruits and vegetables, juices, beverages, snacks, prepared meals, poultry, and meat products. In addition, it engages in the ocean freight business; and manufacturing plastic and box products, such as bins, trays, bags, and boxes. The company offers its products under the DEL MONTE brand, as well as under other brands, such as UTC, Rosy, Fruit Express, Just Juice, Fruitini, Mann's, Arcadian Harvest, Nourish, Broccolini, Caulilini, Better Burger Leaf, RomaLeaf & Blend, and other regional brands. It markets and distributes its products to retail stores, club stores, convenience stores, wholesalers, distributors, and foodservice operators. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. was founded in 1886 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

