Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Raised to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cronos Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cronos Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Consumer Edge began coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.62.

Shares of CRON stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,245,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,557. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $25.10. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.13 and a beta of 3.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.24.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 million. Cronos Group had a return on equity of 60.20% and a net margin of 2,521.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 217.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cronos Group will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRON. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,115,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

