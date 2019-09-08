Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Position Reduced by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,735 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.19% of Cyberark Software worth $9,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cyberark Software during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 2,490.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 59.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 100.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 161.5% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.71. 328,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,782. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.06. Cyberark Software Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.52, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.64.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.34. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $100.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Cyberark Software from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price target on Cyberark Software and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Cyberark Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on Cyberark Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.52.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

