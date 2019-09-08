D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Stock Position Cut by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,784 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 107,298 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of D. R. Horton worth $13,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in D. R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 873.5% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,624,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,377. D. R. Horton Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.39 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 14.67%.

DHI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.04.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $230,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,269.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $360,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $937,350. Corporate insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

