DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) vs. Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Head-To-Head Comparison

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S and Autolus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S N/A N/A N/A Autolus Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autolus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.0% of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S and Autolus Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S $17.17 million 35.90 -$196.14 million ($3.39) -3.01 Autolus Therapeutics $1.41 million 401.22 -$44.75 million ($1.42) -9.92

Autolus Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S. Autolus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S and Autolus Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S 1 4 4 0 2.33 Autolus Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S presently has a consensus price target of $15.28, indicating a potential upside of 49.52%. Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $45.50, indicating a potential upside of 222.92%. Given Autolus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Autolus Therapeutics is more favorable than DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics beats DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of hen's egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage research programs include vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as treatments for Crohn's disease, hemophilia A, celiac disease, and type I diabetes. The company has collaboration with Nestlé Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. It is also developing AUTO4, a programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and AUTO6, a programmed T cell therapy for treating neuroblastoma. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a collaboration partnership with AbCellera Biologics Inc. on antibody discovery project. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

