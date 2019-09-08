DEEX Reaches Market Capitalization of $530,136.00 (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 8th. DEEX has a total market capitalization of $530,136.00 and $4,291.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DEEX has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DEEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEEX alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004449 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001167 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000079 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Asian Dragon (AD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 66.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DEEX Profile

DEEX is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange.

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.