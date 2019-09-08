Deutsche Bank Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €19.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MT. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.50 ($26.16) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Macquarie set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €23.18 ($26.96).

ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a 1 year high of €30.76 ($35.77).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

