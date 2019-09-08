Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) PT Set at €6.25 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.25 ($7.27) target price on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DBK. UBS Group set a €6.60 ($7.67) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.80 ($9.07) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America set a €5.10 ($5.93) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.19 ($8.37).

FRA DBK opened at €7.11 ($8.27) on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank has a 52 week low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 52 week high of €18.49 ($21.50). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €6.67 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.99.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

