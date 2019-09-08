Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) Given a €140.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DB1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Nord/LB set a €123.35 ($143.43) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC set a €144.00 ($167.44) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €137.00 ($159.30) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Boerse has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €129.81 ($150.94).

Deutsche Boerse has a 1 year low of €102.40 ($119.07) and a 1 year high of €136.20 ($158.37). The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion and a PE ratio of 27.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of €129.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of €122.00.

About Deutsche Boerse

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

