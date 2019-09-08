Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Given a €11.90 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €11.90 ($13.84) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PBB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Commerzbank set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €11.15 ($12.97) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €13.17 ($15.31).

Get Deutsche Pfandbriefbank alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank stock opened at €10.99 ($12.78) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €11.10. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a one year low of €10.36 ($12.05) and a one year high of €15.46 ($17.98).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, a specialist bank, provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.