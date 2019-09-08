Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Downgraded by Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diageo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Get Diageo alerts:

NYSE:DEO traded up $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $169.93. The stock had a trading volume of 663,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,733. The company has a market cap of $102.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.66. Diageo has a 12-month low of $131.43 and a 12-month high of $176.22.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.111 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Diageo by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Diageo by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its position in Diageo by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in Diageo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Diageo by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 10.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.