Digix Gold Token Price Reaches $49.15 on Major Exchanges (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Digix Gold Token has a market capitalization of $5.10 million and approximately $139,531.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digix Gold Token token can now be purchased for approximately $49.15 or 0.00469733 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono, Kyber Network and Ethfinex. In the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00216575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.65 or 0.01296924 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00089121 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00017753 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000388 BTC.

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 111,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,724 tokens. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal. Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global.

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Ethfinex and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

