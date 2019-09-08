DIMCOIN Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (DIM)

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. DIMCOIN has a market capitalization of $702,087.00 and $147.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DIMCOIN has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DIMCOIN token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Coinbe, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00216575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.65 or 0.01296924 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00089121 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00017753 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000388 BTC.

DIMCOIN Profile

DIMCOIN’s genesis date was June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. DIMCOIN’s official message board is forum.dim.foundation. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DIMCOIN is www.dimcoin.io.

Buying and Selling DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, HitBTC, Exrates, Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIMCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

