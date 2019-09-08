Dimecoin Market Capitalization Reaches $1.19 Million (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $241.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, Novaexchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00021844 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003307 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003987 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000331 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 65.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, Novaexchange, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

