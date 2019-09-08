Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 97.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,661 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,385,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,245,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,176,020 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 77.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,010,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935,958 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $646,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,619 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,653,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $740,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 125.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,857,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on D. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $83.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.58.

NYSE D traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.37. 3,703,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,443,228. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $67.41 and a 52-week high of $79.47. The company has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.21 and its 200-day moving average is $76.23.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.9175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.62%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

