Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective decreased by Maxim Group from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $287.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $257.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, OTR Global lowered Domino’s Pizza to a positive rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $291.43.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded down $7.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,164. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $302.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.05.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.19. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $811.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 30.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

