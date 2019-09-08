Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by RVB Capital Management LLC

RVB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 71.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81,835 shares during the period. RVB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEI traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.35. 526,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,879. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.74. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $32.32 and a one year high of $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $230.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DEI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

