DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

DryShips stock remained flat at $$5.19 during midday trading on Friday. 233,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,429. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.28. DryShips has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $452.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRYS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DryShips by 16,562.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,570 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 364,370 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of DryShips by 933.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 138,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 124,809 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DryShips during the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DryShips during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of DryShips by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,508 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 8,737 shares during the period. 0.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DryShips Company Profile

DryShips Inc owns and operates ocean going cargo vessels worldwide. It operates through four segments: Drybulk Carrier, Tanker, Gas Carrier, and Offshore Support. The Drybulk Carrier segment offers drybulk commodities transportation services for the steel, electric utility, construction, and agri-food industries.

