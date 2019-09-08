Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 802.50 ($10.49).

DNLM has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Dunelm Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 785 ($10.26) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 886.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 878.80. Dunelm Group has a one year low of GBX 482.80 ($6.31) and a one year high of GBX 992 ($12.96). The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 19.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a GBX 32 ($0.42) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $20.50. This represents a yield of 4%. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is 0.82%.

In related news, insider William Reeve acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 815 ($10.65) per share, for a total transaction of £8,150 ($10,649.42). Also, insider Ian Bull acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 879 ($11.49) per share, for a total transaction of £35,160 ($45,942.77). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 16,000 shares of company stock worth $13,956,000.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

