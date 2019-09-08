Dunelm Group’s (DNLM) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) in a research note released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

DNLM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 785 ($10.26) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 834.29 ($10.90).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 886.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 878.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.27. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 482.80 ($6.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 992 ($12.96).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a GBX 32 ($0.42) dividend. This represents a yield of 4%. This is an increase from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $20.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.82%.

In other news, insider William Reeve acquired 1,000 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 815 ($10.65) per share, for a total transaction of £8,150 ($10,649.42). Also, insider Ian Bull acquired 4,000 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 879 ($11.49) per share, with a total value of £35,160 ($45,942.77). Insiders purchased 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,956,000 over the last ninety days.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

