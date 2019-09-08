DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 180.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DRRX. ValuEngine raised DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on DURECT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Get DURECT alerts:

Shares of DRRX stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,295,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,192. DURECT has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $1.86. The company has a market cap of $318.62 million, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 116.97% and a negative net margin of 123.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that DURECT will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder First Eagle Investment Managem acquired 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in DURECT by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 533,508 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 129,413 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT in the second quarter worth $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of DURECT by 95.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,459 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 133,714 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of DURECT by 1,420.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,545 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of DURECT by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 840,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 134,548 shares during the last quarter. 34.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.