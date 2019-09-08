DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DXPE shares. BidaskClub upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Sidoti cut DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TheStreet cut DXP Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in DXP Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 192.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 345.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 674.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 442.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXPE stock traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $32.02. 64,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,464. The company has a market cap of $583.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average of $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.75. DXP Enterprises has a one year low of $26.95 and a one year high of $45.66.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.07 million. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DXP Enterprises will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.