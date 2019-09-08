EDC Blockchain (EDC) Market Cap Reaches $13.40 Million

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, DigiFinex, LocalTrade and P2PB2B. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $13.40 million and $392,383.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00024861 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002687 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00146923 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,502.08 or 1.00379693 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003393 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000522 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000401 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com.

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, LocalTrade, DigiFinex, P2PB2B and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

