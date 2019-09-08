EDUCare (EKT) Price Up 4.8% Over Last Week

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One EDUCare token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Bit-Z and BigONE. Over the last week, EDUCare has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. EDUCare has a market cap of $110.29 million and $7.61 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009613 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00216181 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.26 or 0.01303129 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00088842 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017242 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000390 BTC.

About EDUCare

EDUCare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,000,000 tokens. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin. EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io.

Buying and Selling EDUCare

EDUCare can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, HADAX and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDUCare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDUCare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

